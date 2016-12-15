Police Reports 12-15-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Wyatt D. Brown, 29, of 304 Lawrence St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law. No bail was set.

Amanda M. Hallaron, 29, of 304 Lawrence St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law. No bail was set.

Michael A. Francois, 25, of 623 General McArthur St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law. No bail was set.

Brittany N. Thomas, 26, of 3033 Leslie Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law. No bail was set.

Kyler A. Ross, 30, of 304 Lawrence St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law. No bail was set.

Laura K. Leftwich, 32, of 159 Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, brake lights required, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Erica L. Alexander, 34, of 2915 Fourth St., Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, possession of marijuana, failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating a vehicle with improper tail lights and failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods. No bail was set.

Amy C. Turner, 42, of 2915 Fourth St., Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on the charges of theft of goods and possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Joseph Owens Jr, 18, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Bail was set at $12,000.

Michael Miller, 30, of 1265 Columbus Avenue, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs and taking of contraband into state owned hospitals. No bail was set.

Joseph Martinez, 27, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. and charged with criminal abandonment and for failure to appear on the charge of careless operation of a motor vehicle. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Dene Daggs, 23, of Plantation Drive, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:34 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on traffic violations. Daggs was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.