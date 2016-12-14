Police Reports 12-14-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Larry Delahoussaye, 55, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 4:54 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of theft. Delahoussaye was released on a $1,000 bond.

Cristian Barard, 17, of 206 Provost St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. and charged with second degree battery. He was later released on a $1,500 bond.

Michelle Cothron, 55, of 530 Clarke Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 5:19 p.m. and charged with theft and criminal trespass. Cothron was released on a $2,500 bond.

Brett J. Keton, 22, of Glenmont Drive, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 6:43 p.m. and charged with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail was set at $200,000.

Juvenile male, 13, of Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 12:42 a.m. and charged with curfew violation. Following an investigation, the deputy released the juvenile to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Deondric Butler, 21, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:27 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer, obstruction to a driver’s view or driving mechanism, aggravated battery, resisting an officer with force, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule I narcotics-third offense, possession of schedule I narcotics and failure to appear on the charge of following too close with an accident. Butler was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Joseph Weston Jr, 34, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 2:23 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family, careless operation and driving under suspension. Weston was booked, processed and held on a $6,843.