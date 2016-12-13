Police Reports 12-13-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Keith Davis, 32, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday and charged with illegal possession of stolen items and failure to appear for criminal neglect of family and failure to appear for criminal neglect of children. He was transported to the parish jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrest:

Derrick Dugar, 27, of Patterson, was arrested Monday at 3:19 p.m. and charged with battery of a correctional facility employee. Dugar remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Bree Aucoin, 21, of 1407 Middle Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 8:31 p.m. and charged with violation of the parish loud music ordinance. Aucoin was released on a summons to appear in court.

Paige C. Klein, 23, of 721 David Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 8:31 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Klein was released on a summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Lorrie Verret, 36, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 12:24 p.m. and charged with school attendance. Verret was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Vertress Loston, 38, of Talbot Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:11 p.m. and charged with armed robbery with use of firearm, criminal trespass and carrying a firearm by a convicted felon. Loston was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Draylen Green, 18, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:36 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by obscene language, disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting an officer by force and violence. Green was booked, processed and held on a $2,750 bond.

Terri Freeman, 21, of Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:13 p.m. and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting. Freeman was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Eric Benjamin, 58, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:37 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by public intoxication and resisting an officer. Benjamin was booked, processed and held on a $3,500 bond.

John Loustalot, 32, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:41 a.m. and charged with criminal trespassing. Loustalot was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.