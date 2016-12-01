Police Reports 12-1-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Darren Domangue, 51, of 6423 La. 87, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. on a warrant on charges of domestic abuse battery. Domangue was released on $2,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Mack Willis III, 43, of Walnut Street, Franklin, Wednesday at 8:01 p.m. on warrants charging him with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics (cocaine), violation of a controlled dangerous substance law in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a disorderly place. He was released on $7,500 bond.

Third Ward Court Marshal David McCoy reported the arrest of Levonne Johnson, 32, of 1605 Tupelo St., Franklin, Wednesday on a warrant charging him with simple criminal damage to property. He was held on $728 bond.