Police Reports 11-30-16

Third Ward Court Marshal David J. McCoy reported the following arrest:

Blane Boatman, 31, of 1511 Sterling Road, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 10:39 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Gregory Boykins, 26, of Wall Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 10:02 a.m. and charged with possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Boykins was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Lawrence Henderson, 35, of Robert Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 12:42 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer by giving false information, failure to appear on the charges of non-support, failure to appear on the charge of failure to return a leased moveable, and for probation violation. Henderson was booked, processed and released to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

April Phillips, 37, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 8:19 p.m. and charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, disturbing the peace, switched license plate, remaining where forbidden, simple assault, battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with force. Phillips was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Joshua S. Smith, 21, of Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 9:56 a.m. and charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. No bail was set.

Marley Tisdale, 26, of 308 Union St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 11:57 a.m. and charged with theft of goods. She was released on a summons to appear in court.

Keithlen Delasbour, 19, of 607 Rosebud St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:03 p.m. and charged with criminal trespassing, resisting and officer and illegal carrying of weapons. Bail was set at $4,500.

Pavel Almanza, 34, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday at 2:52 p.m. and charged with hit and run driving. Almanza was released on a summons to appear in court.

Megan Falgout, 32, of 133 Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. and charged with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail was set at $300,000.

Patrick Bourda, 49, of 513 Frederick Lane, Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:57 p.m. and charged with license plate light required and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Bourda was released on a summons to appear in court.

Steve Scully, 50, of 1027 Palm St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 10:14 p.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic container in motor vehicles. Following the investigation, the deputy released Scully on a summons to appear in court.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Edwin E. Gonzalez, 19, of 1542 Fairview St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. and charged with for possession of Schedule I narcotics. Gonzalez was released on a summons to appear in court.

Justin Taylor, 18, of 216 Field Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics and obstruction of justice. Bail was set at $3,500.

Wynn Whitehurst, 41, of 2748 6th St., Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and charged with speeding and possession of Schedule II. No bail was set.