Police Reports 11-3-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Linda Fontenot, 29, of Creswell Avenue, Scott, was arrested Tuesday and charged with obscenity, theft, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. She was transported to the parish jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the Narcotics Division made the following arrests:

Gerald Wiese, Jr., 40, of 1983 River Road, Lot #13, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 6:24 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. Wiese was released on a $6,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Rebecca Causer, 44, of 602 Roberts St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:49 p.m. and charged with driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Causer was released on a summons to appear in court.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Ray Vidos, 57, of Houma, was arrested Wednesday at 11:03 a.m. and charged with violation of a protective order. Vidos was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.