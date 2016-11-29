Police Reports 11-29-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Shontranice McDaniel, 21, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:04 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by loud and obscene language and resisting an officer. McDaniel was booked, processed and released on a $3,000 bond.

Bernard Davis Jr, 19, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:04 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by loud and obscene language. Davis was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.

Jessica Trahan, 30, of La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:23 p.m. and charged with theft by shoplifting under $100. Trahan was booked, processed and released on a $1,500 bond.

Bernard Babino, 41, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:22 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer with force. Babino was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Braylan Hamilton, 33, of Augustine Maze, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:32 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics-second offense, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hamilton was booked, processed and released on a $1,200 bond.

Michael Martin, 32, of First Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. and charged with criminal trespassing and reckless operation. Martin was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Calvin Underwood, 31, of Shreveport, was arrested Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by loud and obscene language. Underwood was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.

Demetrius Perro Sr, 30, of Jena Street, Charenton, was arrested Thursday at 7:51 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment. Perro was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

Detroy Johnson, 18, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 7:51 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of theft less than $750. Johnson was booked, processed and released to appear in 16th Judicial District Court.

Sean Gaspard, 30, of Houston, was arrested Friday at 2:52 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family and failure to appear for traffic violations. Gaspard was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

William Howell, 45, of Walnut Street, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 1:14 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by public intoxication. Howell was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Dwayde Hawkins, 26, of Walnut Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:31 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from a drug offense and felony illegal possession of stolen property. Hawkins was booked, processed and held on a $56,000 bond.

Gregory Boykins, 26, of Wall Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:31 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone and failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer. Boykins was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Carl Hawkins, 28, of Cheneyville, was arrested Friday at 8:05 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone. Hawkins was booked, processed and released on a $9,500 bond.

Robert Johnson Jr, 29, of First Street, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 8:19 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone. Johnson was booked, processed and released on a $9,000 bond.

Brennan Burney, 19, of Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:24 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone. Burney was booked, processed and released on a $6,500 bond.

Ebony Antoine, 33, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:10 a.m. and charged with failure to appear for traffic violations. Antoine was booked, processed and released on a $290 cash bond.

Quinton Robinson, 31, of SJ Lane, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:46 a.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics- first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense and criminal trespassing. Robinson was booked, processed and held on a $4,000 bond.

Gerald Dupas, 30, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:14 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer and criminal trespass. Dupas was booked, processed and released on a $3,000 bond.

Jamie August, 40, of Sorrell Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 10:16 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of inciting a riot, possession of marijuana and abuse of toxic vapors. August was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Kirk Curry II, 26, of Oakwood Drive, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:19 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Curry was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Adam Davis, 40, of St. Francisville, was arrested Sunday at 8:16 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of open alcoholic container. Davis was booked, processed and released on a $100 cash bond.

Lois Thomas, 55, of Mechanic Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:44 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of theft under $300, simple battery, theft under $300, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple battery and disturbing the peace. Thomas was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that the Patrol Section and Narcotics Section made the following arrests:

Joshua S. Miller, 20, of 708 Boudreaux St., Berwick, was arrested Monday at 4:03 p.m. and charged with possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute. No bail was set.

Eric J. Mouton, 46, of Kaplan, was arrested Tuesday at 1:14 a.m. and charged with no insurance and expired driver’s license. Mouton was released on a summons to appear in court.

Marshal David J. McCoy reported the following arrest:

Rebecca Causer, 44, of 602 Robert Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:40 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on charges of stop sign, driving under suspension and yield violations. No bond was set.