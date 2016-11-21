Police Reports 11-21-16

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Bonita Dupuis, 51, of New Iberia, was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal trespassing and released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tammy Boudreaux, 40, of Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:19 a.m. and charged with school attendance. Boudreaux was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Melissa Badeaux, 36, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 11:19 a.m. and charged with school attendance. Badeaux was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

April Jones, 37, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:20 p.m. and charged with school attendance and simple battery. Jones was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

A 15 year old male was arrested Friday and charged with theft and school attendance. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

A 15 year old male was arrested Friday and charged with school attendance. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

A 14 year old male was arrested Friday and charged with possession of stolen property and school attendance. The juvenile was released to a legal guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Kaylin Driskell, 20, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 1:07 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Driskell was booked, processed and held on a $1,174 bond.

Courtney Rodriguez, 37, of JA Hernandez, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:28 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer, criminal trespass and resisting an officer by giving false information. Rodriguez was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Norman Paul, 56, of Hospital Avenue, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:14 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer. Paul was booked, processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

Leigh Landrum, 50, of Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:17 a.m. and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Landrum was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Mario Williams Jr, 17, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:23 p.m. and charged with possession of schedule I narcotics. Williams was booked, processed and released on a $2,000 bond.

Jevon Lively, 25, of Domingue Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 8:53 p.m. and charged with open container, aggravated obstruction of a highway commerce and loud music. Lively was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Cheddrick Roberson, 37, of Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 7:45 p.m. and charged with possession of schedule II narcotics- second offense, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, possession of Schedule II narcotics, operating a vehicle while under suspension and hit and run. Roberson was booked, processed and held with no bond set.