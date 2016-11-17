Police Reports 11-17-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Robert Robertson, 47, of 821 Henkle St., Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. on charges of speeding in a construction zone and suspended license. He was released on a summons.

Kevin D. Bertrand, 47, of 6726 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:28 p.m. on charges of DWI and improper lane use, and was released on $2,750 bond.

Jesse Landry Sr., 26, of 146 Big Bear Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery and was released on $2,500 bond.

Jason King, 31, of 238 Lake Road, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:42 p.m. on a justice of the peace warrant charging him with trespassing and criminal damage to property and was released on a summons.

Roneshia Colbert, 25, of 113 Colbert Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 7:16 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding, suspended license and failure to honor a written promise to appear. She was released on $380 bond.

Justin D. Price, 27, of 515 General MacArthur St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday on charges of no insurance, driving under suspension, proper vehicle equipment violation, no turn signal, no seatbelt, expired inspection and expired license plate. He was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Katyre White, 22, of Ninth Street, Franklin, Wednesday at 8:49 p.m. on charges of resisting an officer with force and illegal carrying of a firearm. He was released on $3,500 bond.