Police Reports 11-14-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Andrew Watson, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 5:18 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Watson was released on a $1,500 bond.

Marcus Gray, 31, of 308 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:53 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Gray was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Talesha Cooley, 32, of Houma, was arrested Thursday at 9:53 p.m. and charged with failure to appear for drug court. No bail was set.

Cory Fernandez, 27, of 120 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 4:56 p.m. and charged with unauthorized use of an access card as theft. Fernandez was released on a summons to appear in court.

Suzette Stewart, 50, of Houma, was arrested Friday at 6:54 p.m. and charged with no motor vehicle insurance. Stewart was released on a summons to appear in court.

Tiffany Talbot, 27, of 5012 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 9:30 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Talbot was released on a $2,500 bond.

Alexandria Breaux, 26, of Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 9:03 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, expired motor vehicle inspection and driving with a suspended license. Breaux was released on a summons to appear in court.

Stephen A. Boyd Jr, 28, of 308 Ratcliff Lane, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:21 p.m. and charged with violation of protective orders and simple burglary. No bail was set.

Angela Boudreaux, 41, of 312½ Egle St., Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 2:18 p.m. and charged with issuing worthless checks. Boudreaux was released on a summons to appear in court.

Kristy Ribardi, 38, of Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 3:42 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Ribardi was released on a $350 bond.

Dylan Leblanc, 23, of 139 Big Bear Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 11:12 p.m. and charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace. Leblanc was released after posting a $3,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tranea Edwards, 30, of JA Hernandez Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 4:16 p.m. and charged with theft of goods under $100. Edwards was booked, processed and held on a $1,500 bond.

Darren Darby, 20, of Isabella Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:10 p.m. and charged with simple criminal damage to property, simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting. Darby was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Jeremy Morris, 29, of Pecan Drive, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:53 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on traffic violations. Morris was booked, processed and released on a $361 cash bond.

Trelana Neville, 37, of Martin Luther King Street, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 4:19 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated- second offense, proper equipment required and driving under suspension. Neville was booked, processed and released on a $6,500 bond.

Gerald Randle Jr., 36, of Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 5:16 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of stop sign violation. Randle was booked, processed and released on a $2,000 bond.

Darren Darby, 20, of Isabella Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 8:04 a.m. and charged with resisting an officer and criminal mischief. Darby was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Spechiel Francis, 25, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:30 p.m. and charged with probation violation for New Iberia. Francis was booked, processed and held on a $10,000 bond.

Quintal Davis, 36, of Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 10:34 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery- first offense and disturbing the peace. Davis was booked, processed and held on a $2,750 bond.

Carr Willis, 26, of Mitchell Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:41 p.m. and charged with remaining where forbidden and disturbing the peace. Willis was booked, processed and released on a $750 bond.