Police Reports 10-4-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Clyde Mitchell, 40, of 144 Bray Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:07 a.m. and charged with attempted second degree murder. No bail was set.

Amanda Parker, 36, of 129 Pluto St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 2:44 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Parker was released on a $2,500 bond.

Scott D. Louviere, 32, of 5012 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 6:35 p.m. and charged with remaining where forbidden. Louviere was released on a $500 bond.

Cooper Kamczyc, 22, of 407 Leo St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 9:32 p.m. and charged with license plate lights required, no driver’s license, possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kamczyc was released on a summons to appear in court.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Kemper Batiste, 37, of New Iberia, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, theft and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. He was transported to the parish jail.

