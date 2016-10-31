Police Reports 10-31-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Rodney Bowie, 39, of Railroad Avenue, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 7:49 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bowie was also arrested and charged with criminal neglect of family. Bowie was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Latoya Clark, 29, of Porter Lane, Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 3:02 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Clark was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

Joseph Williams Jr, 28, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and improper parking. Williams was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Genevia Dauphine, 31, of 317 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 1:45 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. No bail was set.

Riley Dixon, 26, of 227 Glenwood St., Apt. D, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 5:07 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Deandre Conley, 25, of 1203 Weber St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:47 a.m. and charged with no driver’s license, vehicle license required and no motor vehicle insurance. Conley was released on a summons to appear in court.

Danny Dupuy, 37, of Amelia, was arrested Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $1,000.

Carol Howse, 54, of Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 7:07 p.m. and charged with simple battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Deanza Charles, 28, of 303 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:33 p.m. and charged with no motor vehicle insurance and no driver’s license on person. Charles was released on a summons to appear in court.

Layne Aucoin, 23, of 721 Arlington Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 8:36 p.m. and charged with theft of goods, remaining where forbidden, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence and disturbing the peace. Bail on the charges was set at $7,500.

Carlos W. Joseph, 26, of 1004 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 4:51 a.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Joseph was released on a summons to appear in court.

Robert R. Conner, 40, of 194 Jupiter St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 11:14 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Conner was released on a $2,500 bond.

Chtitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Quincy Johnson, 40, of Labau Street, Baldwin, was arrested Friday and charged with criminal trespassing and released on a summons.

Carl Rener, 37, of Time Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday and charged with for disturbing the peace by fighting, violation of probation and criminal neglect of family. He was transported to the parish jail.

George Marks, 60, of Time Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and released on a summons.