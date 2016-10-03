Police Reports 10-3-16

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Ken Williams Sr., 35, of Theresa Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 1:02 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Williams turned himself into the Franklin Police Department where he was booked, processed and released on a $3,500 bond.

Keiarius Gordan, 27, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 6:46 p.m. and charged with theft. Gordan was booked, processed and released on a $1,500 bond.

Calvin Washington, 56, of Gumpoint Lane, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:29 p.m. and charged with careless operation, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, headlights required, driving under suspension, failure to secure in vehicle registration, no proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Washington was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Bianca Charles, 21, of Labau Street, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 5:12 p.m. and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. Charles was booked, processed and released on a $500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Jamasian Guy, 26, of 9616 Earl Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 1:59 a.m. and charged with driving under suspension, improper equipment and no proof of insurance. Guy was released on a summons to appear in court.

Isiah Douse, 21, of Mesquite, Texas, was arrested Saturday at 3:25 a.m. and charged with license plate light required, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant from Dallas County, Texas for probation violation. No bail was set.

Bobby Bolden, 26, of Dallas, Texas was arrested Saturday at 3:18 a.m. and charged with possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bolden was released on a summons to appear in court.

Kaitlynn A. Spradling, 17, of 1204 Fifth St., Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 8:28 a.m. and charged with maximum speed limit violation. Spradling was released on a summons to appear in court.

Michael Torres, 25, of 709 Gabriel St., Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 12:58 p.m. and charged with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail was set at $100,000.

Lucretia L. Sanders, 32, of 334 Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:25 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and issuing worthless checks. No bail was set.

Russell Toups Jr., 42, of 607 Liberty St., Houma, was arrested Sunday at 12:29 a.m. and charged with three counts possession of Legend Drugs, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant from the 32nd Judicial District for probation violation and a warrant from Houma City Court for driving under suspension. No bail was set.

Darian Hoskins, 37, of Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 3:41 a.m. and charged with violation of the parish public drinking ordinance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons to appear in court.

Craig Alexander, Sr., 34, of 100 North Coulee Road, Baldwin, was arrested Sunday at 3:41 a.m. and charged with following too closely, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II, obstruction of justice and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail was set.

Austin Spillman, 18, of 1715 Fern St., Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 11:06 p.m. and charged with illegal use of a weapon, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and hunting or discharge of firearms prohibited. No bail was set.

Mark Mayon III, 19, of 167 Shady Grove Lane, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 11:06 p.m. and charged with resisting an officer. Mayon was released on a $1,000 bond.

Seth Lovett, 29, of 2328 Wilson Lane, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 5:34 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail was set.