Police Reports 10-27-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Brandi A. Wallis, 45, of Houma, was arrested Tuesday at 7:57 a.m. on a charge of driving under suspension and released on a summons.

Matthew Strubb, 18, of 1803 Canal Drive, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:53 a.m. on charges of criminal damage to property and reckless operation of a vehicle. He was released on $1,000 bond.

Brandon Gaudet, 26, and Ashlea Gaudet, 31, of 1689 La. 317, Centerville, were arrested Wednesday at 11:42 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery, and Brandon was also charged with simple assault. She was released on $2,500 bond, and he was held on $2,750 bond.

Charles Ram, 55, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday at 11 a.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding, direct contempt and failure to honor written promise to appear. Bond was set at $334.

Orenthal J. Poole, 37, of 216 Jupiter St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. on failure to appear

Narcotics Division agents arrested Juan D. Hernandez-Santos, 26, of 1707 W. Ibert St., Franklin, Tuesday at 12:44 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, careless operation, no driver’s license, altered VIN and stolen license plate. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Keith Clark, 43, of Hwy. 182, Franklin, turned himself into the Franklin Police Department Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. and was charged with failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Clark was booked, processed and held on a $738 cash bond.