Police Reports 10-24-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Raoul Sheets, 61, of 913 Myrtle St., Morgan City, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. No bail was set.

Derrick Johnson, 35, of Labadieville, was arrested Friday at 11:25 a.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Bail was set at $6,000.

Parish Bias, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 3:42 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Bail was set at $250.

Mark Robin Jr., 32, of 1607 Cynthia St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:05 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. He was released on a $3,500 bond.

Joshua Lanham, 27, of 1624 Kirk St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 1:54 a.m. and charged with aggravated battery and simple battery. No bail was set.

Dicie Fulks, 32, of 272 Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 10:19 a.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Alexander Voorhies, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested Sunday at 2:43 p.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Voorhies was released on a summons to appear in court.

Janice Brast, 63, of 2125 Becnal St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 11:42 p.m. and charged with criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Kendell Fletcher Sr, 36, of Madison Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:05 p.m. and charged with no child restraint. Fletcher was also arrested and charged on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Fletcher was booked, processed and released on a $250 bond.

Dedrick Stevenson, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday at 5:20 a.m. and charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, driving under suspension, no insurance and simple escape. Stevenson was also arrested and charged on a warrant dated June 14, 2014, for the charge of simple battery. Stevenson was arrested and charged on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on traffic violations. Stevenson was also arrested and charged on a warrant for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for the charge of expired license plate. Stevenson was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Jakhi Connor, 18, of Third Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:01 p.m. and charged with hit and run and resisting an officer. Connor was booked, processed and held on a $3,500 bond.

Davida Kaufman, 40, of Augustine Maze Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 10:24 p.m. and charged with carrying of illegal weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. Kaufman was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Nathan Kaufman, 18, of Augustine Maze Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 10:24 p.m. and charged with illegal carrying of a concealed weapon and aggravated assault with a handgun. Kaufman was booked, processed and held with no bond set.