Police Reports 10-18-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Kim Conner, 40, of 108 Jolivette St., Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 10:23 a.m. on charges of resisting an officer and two failure to appear warrants on charges of criminal neglect of family. Bond is set at $34,793.

Demarcus Skipper, 21, of 205 Neptune Road, Apt. 205, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 10:03 a.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of possession of a Schedule I drug and held with no bond set.

Two male juveniles, both age 14, of Jeanerette, were arrested Monday at 4:49 p.m. and 5:34 p.m. on charges of criminal trespassing and simple burglary. A deputy investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred over the weekend at the Fire Protection District 11 station on Sorrel Bridge Approach Road developed two juveniles as suspects in the crime. The deputy reportedly found evidence that the juveniles entered into the vehicle and stole several items. Both juveniles were released to guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

Narcotics Section officers arrested Gabe Bourgeois, 25, of 324 Venus St., Bayou Vista, Monday at 6:07 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Terrance Washington, 42, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, who was incarcerated at FPD and additionally charged with a Jeanerette City Court failure to appear warrant on a charge of criminal trespassing. He was released to Jeanerette authorities.