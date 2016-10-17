Police Reports 10-17-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Ron Madison, 40, of 407 Rosebud St., Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 1:32 p.m. on a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender. No bond was set.

Melisa Evans, 47, and Bethany Crochet, 20, of 140 Mill Road, Patterson, were arrested Friday at 2:23 p.m. on charges of theft of goods. Both were released on summons.

Ron Bell, 32, of 405 Seventh St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 7:23 a.m. on three failure to appear warrants on charges of criminal neglect of family. Bond is set at $8,401.

Jose Antonio, 43, of 2602 Lake Palourde Road, Lot 2, Amelia, was arrested Saturday at 7:52 on charges of aggravated assault, disturbing the peace intoxicated and criminal damage to property. Bond is set at $3,000.

Justin Ford, 25, of 155 Nini Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested today at 12:41 a.m. on a Morgan City police warrant charging him with theft and held with no bond set.

Brian Clarkston, 34, of Barrow St., Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 14, 2016, at 3:15 a.m., for the charges of resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer, stop sign and yield signs, careless operation, resisting an officer by giving false information, and misrepresentation during booking. Clarkston was also arrested on a warrant for 15th Judicial District Court for rule/hold for court. Clarkston was also arrested on probation violation. Officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a supermarket on Northwest Blvd. Upon arrival in the area, officers observed the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued from Northwest Blvd. to Barrow St., where the vehicle failed to stop at two (2) stop signs. Officers blocked the vehicle at the 1000 block of Barrow St. The driver exited the vehicle and ran under a residence on Barrow St. The driver came out from under the residence and gave officers a false name. When officers were booking the subject in, officer were notified through the finger printing system that the driver’s real identification was Clarkston. Clarkston was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Clarence Reed, 33, of Weber Street, Franklin, Friday at 8:22 p.m. on a charge of possession of stolen goods. He was held on $1,000 bond.

Shirley Lane, 24, of Sanders Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:15 p.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on traffic violations and released $225 bond.

Nicole Boudreaux, 23, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on a warrant charging her with theft of goods and was released on $1,000 bond.

The following two arrests stem from officers investigating a hit and run accident involving storage units in the area of Hanson Street. Crawford was allegedly driving the vehicle and Naquin was a passenger. The Naquin vehicle allegedly struck Crawford while he was driving causing him to hit the storage units causing damage. Crawford allegedly left the scene without reporting the accident.

Dakota Crawford, 25, of Oxford Loop, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 9:20 a.m. on charges of hit and run and criminal damage to property. Crawford was booked, processed, and released on a $2,000 bond.

Tristen Naquin, 21, of Chandra Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 9:20 a.m. on charges of principal to hit and run, principal to criminal damage to property and simple battery, and held on $3,500 bond.

Terrance Washington, 42, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 8:43 p.m. on a charge of domestic abuse battery and held on $2,500 bond.