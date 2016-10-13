Police Reports 10-13-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

William Traylor, 39, of Thibodaux, was arrested Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with improper tail lights, and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, failure to appear on the charge of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on the charges of texting while driving, expired motor vehicle inspection, no driver’s license on person, and resisting an officer and failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

Heather Hebert, 39, of 825 Flattown Road, Charenton, was arrested Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. and charged with probation violation. No bail was set.

Louis Lee, 60, of 1912 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 1:46 a.m. and charged with theft of goods. No bail was set.

Ricky Simpson, 57, of 104 Pecot St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:21 p.m. on a charge of suspended license and was released on a summons.

Larry C. Rebardi, 58, of 467 Hunting Road, Ricohoc, was arrested Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery and held with no bond set.

David Battaglia, 50, of Shriever, was arrested today at 1:06 p.m. on a charge of third offense DWI. No bond was set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Gilbert Folks, 59, of Lacy Street, Franklin, Wednesday at 10:55 a.m. on a district court failure to appear warrant on charges of DWI. Folks was released on $5,000 bond.

Yvonne Denlinger, 43, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:32 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer by giving false information and possession of a legend drug (clonazepam) without a prescription. No bond was set.

The following two arrests stem from officers responding to a residence on Chauvin Drive in reference to a 911 hang up. Officer made contact with two subjects who allegedly got into an altercation.

Sharleen Williams, 37, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated assault and simple battery after allegedly threatening a victim with a handgun and biting the victim. Williams was held on $4,000 bond.

Robert Lancelin, 19, of Chauvin Drive, Franklin, was charged at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday with simple battery. He allegedly pushed and grabbed the victim during an altercation. Lancelin was released on $2,500 bond.