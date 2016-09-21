Police Repors 9-21-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Marques C. Long, 20, of Pineville, was arrested Tuesday at 8:09 a.m. on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and three counts of criminal trespassing.

Also arrested was Davin J. Canada, 21, of Baton Rouge, on charges of three counts of criminal trespassing and resisting an officer.

A deputy was dispatched to a complaint of a reckless driver on IS 90 west and located the suspect vehicle. The deputy initiated a traffic stop near La. 83. The deputy reportedly observed both the driver and passenger look back toward the police unit. The driver of the SUV then accelerated traveling into the construction zone near the La. 318 intersection. Other deputies were dispatched to the area. The deputy reportedly observed the driver forcing other motorists off of the roadway. The driver also used the shoulder of the highway to pass other motorists in traffic. The suspect driver then lost control of the SUV swerving onto the median and into the eastbound lanes of traffic. With the vehicle still in motion, the driver and passenger reportedly got out of the SUV and fled on foot. The moving vehicle then struck a pick-up truck in an eastbound lane. Deputies tended to the crash. No major injuries were reported.

Deputies followed the suspects on foot and observed them running onto private property. A short time later, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police and Jeanerette Marshalls, the suspects were detained on Ponderosa Lane and identified as Long and Canada. Following the investigation, both suspects were transported to the parish jail for booking. Bail is set for Canada at $4,000. No bail is set for Long.

Adrian Billiot, 34, of 300 Franklin St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 3:54 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Eduardo Sarabia, 39, of 79 Pines Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 10:58 p.m. on charges of unlawful use of state-issued identification to gain access to a gaming establishment or in conjunction with gaming activities. No bail is set.

Narcotics Division agents arrested Amy C. Turner, 42, of 2915 Fourth St., Berwick, Tuesday at 10:32 p.m. on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported that Braylan Hamilton, 32, of Augustine Maze Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:01 p.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on charges of expired driver’s license and no insurance. He was released on $150 bond.

Kyle McMillian, 24, of Bank Avenue, New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 4:38 p.m. on a charge of theft and held with no bond set.

Erika Willis, 36, of Seventh St., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:39 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and released on $500 bond.

Joel Loustalot, 29, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:12 p.m. on a charge of exploitation of the infirm. Loustalot allegedly used the credit card of an elderly victim without permission to make purchases. No bond was set.

Shelby Barthelemy, 39, of Scott, was arrested today at 2:27 a.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and held on $500 bond.