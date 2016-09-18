Home / News

Police: Person found dead on La. 182 in Morgan City

Sun, 2016-09-18 13:23

Police are investigating the death of a person whom police say may have been struck Sunday morning in the roadway on La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City.
At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Morgan City police responded to a call of a person in the roadway on La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street. Officers discovered that the victim may have been struck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

