Police: Patterson inmate attacked officers, briefly escaped jail

An inmate at the Patterson jail briefly escaped police custody Wednesday after attacking two officers during booking before being captured in the parking lot with the help of firefighters, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

Ronald Johnson Jr., 25, of Patterson, was charged with simple escape, second-degree battery on an officer requiring medical attention, simple battery on an officer and resisting an officer with force.

Johnson had been arrested for disturbing the peace and briefly escaped from the jail around 6 p.m. Wednesday, LaSalle said. During his escape from the Patterson jail, he injured the jailer who was trying to process him, the chief said.

Another officer came to the jailer’s aid, and that officer had to be taken to the hospital, where the officer was treated and released Wednesday night, LaSalle said.

Authorities recaptured Johnson in the police department parking lot, LaSalle said.

Johnson had a known history of mental health issues, LaSalle said.

Johnson was Tasered in the parking lot, but “it did nothing to him,” LaSalle said. Authorities then used projectile tear gas, which only slowed him down enough to where authorities could “physically subdue him” and make the arrest, LaSalle said.

LaSalle thanked the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department for their help in subduing Johnson.

“Without the assistance of the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department personnel, it would’ve got worse,” LaSalle said of the situation.

Johnson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville.