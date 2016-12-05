Police investigating hit-and-run that injured boy

Patterson police are trying to find an SUV and its driver that hit a 7-year-old boy on a bicycle last week at the intersection of Plum Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or suspect vehicle, Patterson Police Lt. James Carinhas said.

The boy was released from the hospital after being treated for injuries.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at about 3:40 p.m. Nov. 30. A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Teche Regional Medical Center and then taken to a hospital in New Orleans for additional tests, Carinhas said.

Police determined that the child crossed the intersection while the SUV was crossing simultaneously, and the SUV struck the child, Carinhas said. The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV.

Police are trying to talk to witnesses to determine exactly what kind of vehicle hit the child. Anyone with any information on the incident may contact Patterson police at 985-395-6161 or come into police the department located at 1314 Main St.