Patterson receiving threats against officers

The Patterson Police Department has received threats of violence against officers and has “taken heightened precautions for any type of violence” toward police officers, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

The threats are unrelated to Monday’s drive-by shooting, LaSalle said.

Police started receiving news of threats about a month ago, and the threats have recently escalated. Police received report of the threats from “trusted sources,” he said.

LaSalle takes any kind of threat “very seriously,” and authorities have taken appropriate safety precautions.

Some of the threats were directly at LaSalle, and other officers received threats as well, he said.