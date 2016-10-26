One suspect still sought in Patterson shooting; three already arrested

Patterson police are searching for one more suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting that left a pedestrian with minor injuries to his leg, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said. Authorities have already arrested three other suspects.

Tyrique Jones, 19, of Patterson, is wanted on warrants charging him with attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone. Tyrique Jones is 5-foot-5 and weighs 139 pounds.

Another suspect, Kirt Favors, 18, of Patterson, turned himself in to Lafayette police Wednesday night on warrants for attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

LaSalle asks anyone with any information on the Patterson shooting to contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.

The first arrest in the case was Charles Joseph Jones, 23, of Marietta, Georgia, at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Dewayna Jones, 21, of Patterson, was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder. Dewayna Jones was allegedly to driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Patterson police received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets.

Investigators determined that Tyrique Jones and Kirt Favors got out of a vehicle, began shooting and then got back into the vehicle while continuing to fire weapons, LaSalle said. A pedestrian was shot in the leg during the shooting, receiving minor wounds to his leg, LaSalle said. The victim refused transport to the hospital.

Police also determined that Charles Jones was shooting back at the vehicle while running along a sidewalk, LaSalle said.

Police have increased security measures in the area where the shooting occurred, LaSalle said.

KATC-Lafayette reported that Lafayette police also want to talk to Favors in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting that left John Paul Batiste, 37, of Arnaudville, dead. The Lafayette shooting occurred on Philomine Street at about 5:15 p.m., and Batiste was found in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. KATC reported.

Brian Harris, 17, a suspect in the Philomine Street shooting turned himself in to police Tuesday night, the KATC article said.

Unrelated to the Patterson shooting, LaSalle says the Patterson Police Department has recently received threats of violence against officers. LaSalle takes any kind of threats “very seriously,” and authorities have taken appropriate safety precautions, he said.