Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Feb. 2
6:05 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:39 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Hit and run.
8:01 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
8:27 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
8:56 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Traffic incident.
9:24 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Traffic incident.
9:31 a.m. Fig and Cedar streets; Traffic incident.
10:03 a.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
10:11 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Suspicious person.
10:51 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
11:04 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.
11:15 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.
11:31 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.
12:02 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
12:51 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
1:47 p.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
2:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:37 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
3:12 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person
3:22 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Welfare concern.
4:30 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
4:33 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
4:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:58 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
6:14 p.m. First and Everett streets; Medical.
6:54 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
7:02 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Civil matter.
7:46 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Removal of subjects.
8:14 p.m. Louisiana and Fourth streets; Disturbance.
8:55 p.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
10:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal.
11:57 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
12:36 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
12:41 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud noise.
1:02 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Loud noise.
2:01 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:37 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious activity.
