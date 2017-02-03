Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 2

6:05 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:39 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Hit and run.

8:01 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

8:27 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

8:56 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Traffic incident.

9:24 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Traffic incident.

9:31 a.m. Fig and Cedar streets; Traffic incident.

10:03 a.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

10:11 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Suspicious person.

10:51 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

11:04 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.

11:15 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.

11:31 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.

12:02 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

12:51 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

1:47 p.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

2:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:37 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

3:12 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person

3:22 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Welfare concern.

4:30 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

4:33 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

4:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:58 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

6:14 p.m. First and Everett streets; Medical.

6:54 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Disturbance.

7:02 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Civil matter.

7:46 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Removal of subjects.

8:14 p.m. Louisiana and Fourth streets; Disturbance.

8:55 p.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

10:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal.

11:57 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

12:36 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

12:41 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud noise.

1:02 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Loud noise.

2:01 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:37 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious activity.