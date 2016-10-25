Minor injury in Patterson drive-by shooting

A Monday night drive-by shooting in Patterson left a pedestrian with minor injuries to his leg, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said. Police are pursing potential suspects in the shooting.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Patterson police received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets.

Investigators determined that shots were fired and exchanged between two vehicles, LaSalle said. A pedestrian was hit in the crossfire, receiving minor wounds to his leg, LaSalle said. The victim refused transport to the hospital.

Police and several other agencies are pursuing a few possible suspects, he said.

LaSalle asks anyone with any information on the shooting to contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.