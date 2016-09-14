Man, arrested in St. Mary, pleads guilty to illegally re-entering U.S.

A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty last week to a charge that he re-entered the United States illegally four times, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley said in a news release.

Miguel Rosales-Sanchez, 45, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to one count of illegal re-entry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

According to the guilty plea, Rosales-Sanchez was arrested in St. Mary Parish Feb. 7. He was previously removed from the United States in 1999, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Rosales-Sanchez faces two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date of Dec. 8 was set.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti is prosecuting the case.