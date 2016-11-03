Fourth suspect arrested in Patterson drive-by shooting

The fourth suspect in an Oct. 24 drive-by shooting in Patterson, during which one person was injured, has been caught in Terrebonne Parish, Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said.

Tyrique Jones, 19, of Patterson, was captured Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Houma in connection with an October shooting in Patterson, LaSalle said. Jones was wanted on warrants charging him with attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Another suspect, Kirt Favors, 18, of Patterson, turned himself in to Lafayette police Oct. 26 on warrants for attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

The first arrest in the case was Charles Joseph Jones, 23, of Marietta, Georgia, Oct. 25 on the charges of attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Dewayna Jones, 21, of Patterson, was also arrested Oct. 26 and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 24, Patterson police received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets. Investigators determined that Tyrique Jones and Favors got out of a vehicle, began shooting and then got back into the vehicle while continuing to fire shots, LaSalle said. A pedestrian was shot in the leg during the shooting, receiving minor wounds, LaSalle said. The victim refused transport to the hospital.

Police also determined that Charles Jones was shooting back at the vehicle while running along a sidewalk.

Dewayna Jones was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.