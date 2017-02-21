Detectives seek identity of suspect in Walmart assault, shoplifting

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly threatened Walmart security personnel with a box cutter in January after an employee stopped him for stealing bottles of liquor, a news release said.

At 8 p.m. Jan. 29, a deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart in Bayou Vista. The deputy gathered video evidence of a male suspect concealing bottles of liquor in a box containing a baby’s high chair. The suspect then purchases the high chair and walks towards the exit.

When store security personnel confronted the suspect, he produced what appears to be a box cutter and threatened the employee.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect. Detectives are also seeking the identity of two women who accompanied the suspect. Anyone with information on the identities of the suspect or subjects in the photos can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Anyone offering information can remain anonymous.