Berwick man arrested on sex charges

Fri, 2016-10-21 09:03

Scott Callais

Staff Report

A 49-year-old Berwick man was charged Thursday with attempted oral sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery after an adult female victim reported an alleged Wednesday incident, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

Scott Callais, 49, of the 500 block of Crenshaw Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with attempted oral sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. Callais is awaiting bail to be set.

The victim told police that Callais approached her “in an aggressive manner,” which led to the alleged incident, Richard said.

Callais is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2008 conviction for molestation of a juvenile, Richard said.

